Halifax County man in critical condition after residential shooting, arrest made

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several shots were fired into a residence Thursday morning in the Deer Run area of Halifax County.

A caller reported to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office that an 18-year-old was shot in the back. He was taken to ECU North Hospital and later transferred to an undisclosed trauma center, where he was in critical condition.

After further investigation, Detective Sgt. C. Watkins obtained a warrant for Kevin Macias for the shooting.

Kevin Macias Halifax County Sheriff's Office

Macias was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury; felony possession of marijuana; felony possession with intent to sell marijuana; and misdemeanor of armed to the terror of people.

He is being held without bond and has a Feb. 22 court date.