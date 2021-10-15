Man stabbed deputy in the back twice before being shot and killed in Edgecombe County

The sheriff is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ABC11 will broadcast it live in the above video player.
The incident happened off McNair Road just outside of Tarboro.
Deputies were called to a home after receiving reports of a man with a knife threatening a woman.
Deputies said the man with a knife charged at them, stabbing one of the deputies in the back twice. The other deputy then opened fire, killing the man in the front yard of the home.
The injured deputy was treated in the hospital and later released.
The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the case, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer shoots someone in North Carolina.
The names of the deputies and the man killed have not been released.
