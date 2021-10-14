Person killed, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Edgecombe County

Person killed, deputy injured in shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County sheriff's office is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon where a person was killed.

The sheriff's office said it happened in the 4300 block of McNair Road, just outside Tarboro.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson said a deputy was stabbed in the back and is in the hospital.

Atkinson said there was a dispute between family members at the home.

A second deputy shot and killed the person who stabbed the first deputy, the sheriff added.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

