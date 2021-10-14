Person killed, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County sheriff's office is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon where a person was killed.The sheriff's office said it happened in the 4300 block of McNair Road, just outside Tarboro.Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson said a deputy was stabbed in the back and is in the hospital.Atkinson said there was a dispute between family members at the home.A second deputy shot and killed the person who stabbed the first deputy, the sheriff added.The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.