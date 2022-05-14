One person killed in shooting on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting Friday evening in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot at 5709 Yadkin Road around 7:45 pm. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

There is no more information as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.
