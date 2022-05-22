1 person injured in shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside of Fayetteville State University Saturday evening.The shooting happened on Murchison Road near Filter Plant Drive. One person was taken to Cape Fear Valley hospital for their injuries.There is currently no word of an arrest.Both Northbound lanes are closed on Washinton Drive to Filter Plant DriveThis story is developing and will be updated.