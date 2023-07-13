Juvenile, 2 others injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane. When officers arrived they found two women and a juvenile with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile and other victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

