One person injured in shooting at Raleigh Walmart

Walmart in Raleigh on lockdown after alleged shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person injured after a shooting at a Raleigh Walmart shopping center Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Glenwood Avenue in Brier Creek. Raleigh police say one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired in the store.



Durham City Councilman Mark- Anthony Middleton posted reports on Facebook from inside of the store saying a heavy police presence is sweeping the store. The Raleigh Police Department tweeted shortly after stating that an investigation is underway.



There is no more information at this time.
