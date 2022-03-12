One person injured in shooting at Raleigh Walmart

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Glenwood Avenue in Brier Creek. Raleigh police say one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired in the store.
One adult male has transported with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Based on preliminary findings, there’s not an on-going concern for public safety in the area. https://t.co/j02heD2nEB— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 12, 2022
Durham City Councilman Mark- Anthony Middleton posted reports on Facebook from inside of the store saying a heavy police presence is sweeping the store. The Raleigh Police Department tweeted shortly after stating that an investigation is underway.
At approximately 5:25 pm, RPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue. A follow-up investigation is currently underway.— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 12, 2022
There is no more information at this time.