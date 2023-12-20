Police searching for person in connection with Carrboro shooting

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carrboro Police Department is investigating after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of NC 54 and W. Main Street just after 12:35 p.m. Officers said an argument between two people led to one person firing multiple shots before running away on foot.

No injuries were reported. Police said the shooting appears to be isolated.

If you have information on this shooting, please contact Investigator E. Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department (evelazquez@carrboronc.gov; 919-918-7413) or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.