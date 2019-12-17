Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Police said what started as a shoplifting spree turned into something much more serious.

The Springfield Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for a man and a woman caught in the act of stealing baby formula from a Target store.

While trying to get away from store security, the man threw his baby strapped into a car seat at security staff, police said.

Investigators have released images of the man and woman who allegedly attempted to walk out of the Target store with a shopping cart and backpack filled with formula.

When approached by store security, the woman took off. The man allegedly threw a car seat with a child inside of it at the security employee in the process.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said parents toss baby in car seat after attempting to steal formula from Springfield Target store: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at Noon, December 17, 2019



"He threw the baby at him, the car seat tipped, the baby fell over, out of the car seat and rolled out," said Police Chief Joe Daly.

It's not clear if the child, who is estimated to be under one year old, was hurt in the fall. Police said the security guard picked the child up and handed him back to the woman who claimed to be its mother.

The couple got away before officers arrived at the store. If you recognize the suspects you are asked to contact Springfield Township Police, 610-544-5504.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniashopliftingbabyu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Soldier with kidney disease gets max scores on Army fitness test
UNC police warn of duo stealing credit cards from campus buildings
Sources: Investigators looking into whether NY abduction was staged
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Raleigh hopes to model Durham's affordable housing bond
Russian spy ship 'operating unsafely' off Eastern Seaboard: Coast Guard
Show More
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
More TOP STORIES News