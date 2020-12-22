abc11 troubleshooter

Not done shopping? Curbside pick-up a life-saver for last-minute shoppers

By Diane Wilson & Isabella Seman
Is your holiday shopping still not done?

If you're wanting it delivered, by now you've missed the majority of shipping deadlines. But there are some ways you can still get those gifts in time for Christmas day.

If you don't want to head into the stores, you can still order online and pick up curbside from your favorite retailers. Curbside pickup is contactless and will usually take no more than two hours. Once you order online, you'll get an alert that it's ready for pick-up. You just drive to the store and park in the designated spot, and your order is delivered right to your car.

Some retailers are even offering incentives to pick up curbside. Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot.com said, "my favorite part about buy online, pick up curbside - a lot of the retailers are incentivizing for you to take advantage. What does that mean? They're offering discounts. Places like Walgreens, Express, World Market, Petco are offering you deals, offering you 5, 10, 15 percent off if you take advantage of buy online, pick up curbside."

If you don't want to leave your home, food delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates are also partnering with retailers. Instead of ordering food, you order from the retailer and get it delivered right to your door that same day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterchristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
This online scam looks to targets your love-life during the pandemic
$3 billion in gifts cards go unused, make sure yours isn't wasted
Can't find the PlayStation 5 or XBox Series X? Try this
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
WEATHER: Storms for Christmas Eve?
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh this week
NC attorney details experience in Moderna vaccine trial
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
Show More
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
NC catering businesses struggling due to reduced holiday parties
Fort Bragg nurse reports mild side effects 24 hours after vaccine
'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting at Hoke deputy
More TOP STORIES News