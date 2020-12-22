Not done shopping? Curbside pick-up a life-saver for last-minute shoppers

Is your holiday shopping still not done?
If you're wanting it delivered, by now you've missed the majority of shipping deadlines. But there are some ways you can still get those gifts in time for Christmas day.
If you don't want to head into the stores, you can still order online and pick up curbside from your favorite retailers. Curbside pickup is contactless and will usually take no more than two hours. Once you order online, you'll get an alert that it's ready for pick-up. You just drive to the store and park in the designated spot, and your order is delivered right to your car.
Some retailers are even offering incentives to pick up curbside. Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot.com said, "my favorite part about buy online, pick up curbside - a lot of the retailers are incentivizing for you to take advantage. What does that mean? They're offering discounts. Places like Walgreens, Express, World Market, Petco are offering you deals, offering you 5, 10, 15 percent off if you take advantage of buy online, pick up curbside."
If you don't want to leave your home, food delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates are also partnering with retailers. Instead of ordering food, you order from the retailer and get it delivered right to your door that same day.
