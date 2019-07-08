amazon

Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.

Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's and you don't even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.

Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.

$3,000 wedding: Raleigh bride saves money by exclusively using Amazon for wedding
You can find a full list of local stores here.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

You can find out more about this new program here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazononline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Raleigh bride saves money by exclusively using Amazon for wedding
Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits
Deputy shootout ensues after man shoots at wife's smart speaker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina
Chance for tropical formation in Gulf increases to 80 percent
K-9 found days after running away, getting spooked by fireworks
'Cursed' ghost town theme park in NC mountains could be yours
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Woman hit at Raleigh laundromat lied during investigation, police say
Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Android phones needed for study at Duke Lemur Center
Heat index could hit 106 degrees in Sandhills Monday
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
More TOP STORIES News