Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles because they're a choking hazard.
The recall includes eight Bullseye's Playground toys either sold separately or as part of a set.
The toys were sold between October and November 2018.
Target says there have been four reports of wheels detaching and one toy missing a wheel when it was opened.
No injuries have been reported, and it's not clear if the toys will make a return to the retailer.
