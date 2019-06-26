Shopping

Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Target will hold its own sale days to compete with Amazon's Prime Day - no membership required.

The event is being called Target Deal Days and will take place on July 15th and 16th - the same two days Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sale.

Target says it will cut prices on home, apparel, and toys, among other things.

It also says items that are not usually put on sale will have prices slashed as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonshoppingsalesconsumertarget
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
STAYUMBL driver rejects plea deal, will face criminal trial
Woman charged after boy found wandering streets with severe burns
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Democratic debate 2019: What to know ahead of first night
Ex-USC gynecologist arrested amid sex assault investigation
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
Show More
Apex officers to reward children wearing helmets with free ice cream
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
More TOP STORIES News