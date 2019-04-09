Shopping

Target offering 20 percent off coupon at child car seat trade-in event

Customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, stroller or other item. Target's next car seat trade-in event is April 22-May 4.

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program on Earth Day.

Beginning April 22, customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon.

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the old car seats and turn them into new products.

"As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs," Target said in a statement.

The promotion runs through May 4. The coupon will be good until May 11.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
