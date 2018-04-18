SHOPPING

Wayfair follows Amazon with its own made-up holiday: Way Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday. (WTVD)

NEW YORK --
Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday.

Online furniture seller Wayfair is calling April 25 Way Day and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

Those kind of days are a tactic online retailers use to create excitement and boost sales.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015.

And Singles Day was adopted by Alibaba as a shopping event about a decade ago.

Wayfair Inc. says Way Day may return if it performs well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonshoppingonline shoppingcouponsdealsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
Back to school shopping price comparison
Ellen DeGeneres teams up with Walmart for affordable clothing line
Vitamix recalling 2 containers after reports of injury
More Shopping
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News