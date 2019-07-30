Shopping

Wayfair pop-up shop coming to Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayfair, one of the world's largest online home goods stores, is coming to Durham, but it's only for a limited time.

The company will be bringing its Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop to Streets at Southpoint on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The pop-up will give shoppers the chance to browse through hundreds of home decor items and walk away with them on the same day.

"We are excited to open four new pop-up shop locations across the U.S. this summer," said Courtney Lawrie, Director of Brand Marketing, Wayfair. "The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever."

The event will run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, and will be located at Center Court near Cole Haan.

Three other shops will pop-up in Schaumburg, Illinois; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Fairfax, Virginia.

In June, Wayfair workers staged a walkout to protest the company's deal to sell furniture for U.S. child detention centers.
