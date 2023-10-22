Bystander shoots at suspect after shots fired in domestic-related altercation in Wake Forest: Police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing numerous charges in Wake Forest after shots were fired in a parking lot.
According to Wake Forest police, officers received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a grocery store on Capital Blvd.
Two people told officers that a man, identified as Mirza Zukanovic, shot at them following a domestic-related altercation.
A bystander, who witnessed the shooting and is licensed to carry, fired his handgun at Zukanovic who then left the scene, police said in a news release.
Investigators said there were no reports of injuries.
A short while later, officers said they responded to a crash involving Zukanovic along Stadium Drive.
Zukanovic was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city limits, driving while impaired, no operator's license, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to maintain lane control.
He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.
