Bystander shoots at suspect after shots fired in domestic-related altercation in Wake Forest: Police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing numerous charges in Wake Forest after shots were fired in a parking lot.

According to Wake Forest police, officers received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a grocery store on Capital Blvd.

Two people told officers that a man, identified as Mirza Zukanovic, shot at them following a domestic-related altercation.

A bystander, who witnessed the shooting and is licensed to carry, fired his handgun at Zukanovic who then left the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators said there were no reports of injuries.

A short while later, officers said they responded to a crash involving Zukanovic along Stadium Drive.

Zukanovic was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city limits, driving while impaired, no operator's license, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to maintain lane control.

Mirza Zukanovic (Phtoto; Wake Forest Police)

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.

