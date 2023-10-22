4 men arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Wake Forest

Wake Forest police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday.

The Wake Forest Police Department responded to a report about a shooting in the 400 block of North Allen Road. When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Saturday, police arrested Dominique Ramon Lucas, 32, Damien Malik Peacock, 21, Harold Key III, 19, of Wake Forest, and Hezekiah Keanu Foster, 21, of Raleigh.

Lucas is being charged with, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, one count of communicating threats, one count of driving while license revoked, and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Peacock and Key are each being charged with one count of Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and one count of resist, delay, obstruct arrest.

Lucas, Peacock, and Key are being held in the Wake County Detention Center with no bond.

Police said Foster is facing charges of one count of driving while license revoked, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and one count of window tint violation.

Harold Key III (Top Left), Hezekiah Keanu Foster (Top Right), Dominique Ramon Lucas (Bottom Left), Damien Malik Peacock (Bottom Right)

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is encouraged to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.

