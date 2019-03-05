Siler City Police seek public's help finding 2 men who stabbed Walmart employee

Just in: @Walmart employee stabbed this morning. Police in #silercity released this surveillance video in connection. This is the same store where police found razor blades under shopping cart handles two weeks ago. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Y4GwZmIiqE— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 5, 2019
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police said it happened early Monday morning.
Surveillance video captured two suspects running away from the scene.
This is the same Walmart where police said someone rigged up the shopping cart handles with razor blades.
"Everyone comes here to grocery shop," said Debbie Crigler, who lives in Siler City. "It makes you aware. You need to aware anyways. You need to be cautious; pay attention to what you're doing and try not come out here too late."
Walmart released a statement to ABC11: "The safety of our associates is a top priority and we continue to keep this associate's health and well being our in thoughts and prayers. W were shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence and continues to assist the police however we can."
Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a blue SUV.
If you have any information, call Lt. Dean Johnson at 919-742-5626.