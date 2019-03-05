Siler City Police seek public's help finding 2 men who stabbed Walmart employee

EMBED <>More Videos

Siler City Police need the public's help in finding two men they say stabbed a Walmart employee.

By
SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Siler City Police need the public's help in finding two men they say stabbed a Walmart employee.



Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said it happened early Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured two suspects running away from the scene.



This is the same Walmart where police said someone rigged up the shopping cart handles with razor blades.

"Everyone comes here to grocery shop," said Debbie Crigler, who lives in Siler City. "It makes you aware. You need to aware anyways. You need to be cautious; pay attention to what you're doing and try not come out here too late."

Walmart released a statement to ABC11: "The safety of our associates is a top priority and we continue to keep this associate's health and well being our in thoughts and prayers. W were shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence and continues to assist the police however we can."

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a blue SUV.

If you have any information, call Lt. Dean Johnson at 919-742-5626.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
siler citycrimestabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
JetBlue contest offers free flights for a year
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
Durham Police Chief reports violent crime dropped to 4-year low in 2018
Thieves steal nonverbal Fayetteville boy's communication device
Response times increasing as Wake County EMS races to keep up with growing demand
Show More
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Date set for new election following 9th District ballot tampering
Johnston County residents left wondering about loud noise
More TOP STORIES News