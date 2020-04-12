Crews respond to fully-involved Durham house fire on Easter Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews battled a fully-involved house fire in Durham on Easter Sunday.The Durham Fire Department said it happened on the 5000 block of Silhouette Drive near South Roxboro Street just after 2 p.m. On arrival, crews saw a 'great deal' of smoke and flames visible from the one-story home.Officials said the fire became so involved that the roof collapsed in on itself. The fire was deemed under control in 30 minutes.Two other houses nearby sustained heat damage to the siding of the homes.The homeowners were present at the time of the fire and were able to escape the house unharmed.Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.