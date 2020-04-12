Crews respond to fully-involved Durham house fire on Easter Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews battled a fully-involved house fire in Durham on Easter Sunday.

The Durham Fire Department said it happened on the 5000 block of Silhouette Drive near South Roxboro Street just after 2 p.m. On arrival, crews saw a 'great deal' of smoke and flames visible from the one-story home.

Officials said the fire became so involved that the roof collapsed in on itself. The fire was deemed under control in 30 minutes.

Two other houses nearby sustained heat damage to the siding of the homes.

The homeowners were present at the time of the fire and were able to escape the house unharmed.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyfirehouse firedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News