RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old boy in Raleigh.Police are hoping the public can help them find, Josh Lipanda Matuba, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.He is 4'11" and weighs 110 pounds.Matuba went missing from his home on Wesvill Court, off of Lake Boone Trail, near Rex Hospital.If you see him, you are asked to call police.