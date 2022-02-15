Society

Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

Simone Biles visits Texans training camp day after homecoming

HOUSTON, Texas -- Love is in the air! One of the greatest gymnasts of all time is engaged to be married.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday morning on social media.

The video above is from when Biles returned to the U.S. from the Olympics in August 2021.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on her Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever and ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."



Biles and Jonathan have been together since early 2020.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens said on his Instagram.

According to posts from the couple, it appears the engagement happened on Valentine's Day.
