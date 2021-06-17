Arts & Entertainment

Simone Biles cover photo on Glamour was taken by Durham native

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A picture of Simone Biles gracing the cover of Glamour Magazine was taken by a Durham native.

Kennedi Carter graduated from Jordan High School, and that's where she says she discovered her love of photography.

Carter is a professional photographer who specializes in capturing images of Black subjects. According to her website, she hopes her work can "reinvent notions of creativity and confidence in the realm of Blackness."

WATCH: Carter talks about her passion of photography
Her most recent project brought her face-to-face with the greatest gymnast in history: Simone Biles.

Carter creatively and intentionally put Biles in the red, white and blue of the American flag, and that picture is now on the cover of the June issue of Glamour.

"We were wanting to do something that would reference the aesthetic of the Americana, but not have her literally dressed in an American flag. That's pretty much what the idea for the concept was or kind of came from," Carter said.

Carter has also photographed Beyoncé for British Vogue. She hopes to continue her mission and would like to one day photograph Nicki Minaj.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamgymnasticsphotophotographysimone biles
