One person killed in single car accident near Triangle Town Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after one person is killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.The accident happened just after noon near Triangle Town Center on Capitol Boulevard between I-540 and Capitol Hill Drive. Capitol Boulevard remained closed for six hours and drivers were directed to take a detour while Raleigh Police investigated. All roads are now back open.Police say that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was killed and no one else was hurt.