One person killed in single car accident near Triangle Town Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after one person is killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just after noon near Triangle Town Center on Capitol Boulevard between I-540 and Capitol Hill Drive. Capitol Boulevard remained closed for six hours and drivers were directed to take a detour while Raleigh Police investigated. All roads are now back open.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was killed and no one else was hurt.
