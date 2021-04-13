8-foot sinkhole opens up on five-lane road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sinkhole forced two lanes of a five-lane road to close in Fayetteville.
According to a news release, the sinkhole on Morganton Road between Skye Drive and Churchill Drive, formed Monday night when NCDOT crews marked it off with orange-and-white drums, allowing one lane in each direction to remain open.
However, by Tuesday afternoon, the department closed the five-lane road to begin immediate repairs.
A combination of contract and NCDOT crews will excavate the hole and crumbling pavement through Tuesday night under a set of light towers. On Wednesday, they will install a large concrete box that will house two pipes that have become exposed by the sinkhole, but not damaged. The workers will also add backfill that includes dirt, rock and recycled material, then place about 4 inches of asphalt on top.
"If all goes according to plan, we'll have this road reopened by Friday," said Jason Dunigan, the NCDOT maintenance engineer for Cumberland County. He says water seepage from a drainage pipe likely caused the ground below the pavement to erode over time, eventually creating the sunken depression that has buckled the pavement.
The city of Fayetteville is urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as Fort Bragg Road.
Detour signs will guide other drivers to use North Churchill Drive, Fort Bragg Road and Devers Street. Drivers should expect a longer commute and approach the work site with caution.
NCDOT will post when the road is back open to its Fayetteville Twitter feed.
