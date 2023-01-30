Sir Walter Wally retires, will not give weather prediction in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sit Walter Wally will not make any weather predictions for Groundhog Day this year.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday that the illustrious groundhog has decided to retire.

Visitors will still be invited to the museum on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to learn about animals in the winter and enjoy other groundhog-related activities. However, there will be no Groundhog Day Shadow Ceremony in 2023.

