Fayetteville Police investigate after skeletal remains found in wooded area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Bordeaux Park Drive.

On Tuesday afternoon, while doing an unrelated investigation, Hope Mills police officers made the discovery and alerted Fayetteville Police about the remains.

FPD officers arrived just after 4 p.m. and the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

