Small plane reportedly crashes into Hope Mills home

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a heavy first responders presence in a neighborhood off Sanders Street in Hope Mills where a small plane reportedly crashed into a home.The incident happened late Thursday night.The area is just south of Fayetteville Regional Airport.Neighbors told ABC11's Akilah Davis that they heard the crash and went out to see what happened and saw the small aircraft had crashed into a home.They said they heard the plane struggling and the engine sputtering.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC11 that a plane did crash. The sheriff's office said the Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.The sheriff's office didn't know what kind of plane it was or the extent of any injuries, either to people aboard the plane or in the house.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. And tune in to Eyewitness News in the morning for a full update.