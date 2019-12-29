Surveillance video shows smash and grab at Durham salon, police searching for suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small business owner in Durham is hoping police will find a man seen on camera pulling off a smash and grab at her salon.Poppy salon owner, Shannon Atkinson says the call she got early Friday morning made her stomach drop. Seeing the video made the feeling even worse.Surveillance video shows a masked man throwing a rock into the glass door and climbing through and stealing hundreds of dollars.A nearby business captured the getaway vehicle, a black sedan."I hope that the community can come together and help us figure out who this is," said Atkinson.This isn't the first time the business was robbed, just this summer an intruder shattered the front door and stole money from the register.More than 24 hours later, the chairs are filled at the salon, but the uneasiness remains."Your staff feels unsafe and your clients are questioning what happened to your door? What's going on? And this could be detrimental to someone's business," said Atkinson.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.