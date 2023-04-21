Busy intersection in Smithfield closed after dump truck tears down traffic light

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a dump tuck was arrested after allegedly tearing down several traffic lights in a Smithfield intersection Thursday evening.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, at around 6 p.m. a dump truck with its bed in the upright position was traveling through the intersection of Swift Creek Road and U.S. 70 Business when it took down wires suspending a traffic signal. The driver of the truck left the scene without stopping.

Highway Patrol said six cars were damaged in the intersection when four power poles fell.

No injuries were reported.

According to NCDOT, drivers can expect delays going through the intersection during Friday's commute.