Smithfield police identify murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Smithfield police are looking for Markyse McCain.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous in Johnston County.

Investigators believe he killed someone last night inside a home on Kay Drive off South Brightleaf Boulevard.

Again, McCain should be considered armed and dangerous.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

