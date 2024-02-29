Woman rushed to hospital after shooting at Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a residence on Thursday.

Officers responded about noon to the 100 block of Whitley Drive.

Police Chief Pete Hedrick told the JoCo Report that a woman was taken to WakeMed. Her condition was not immediately known.

JoCo Report

Hedrick also said the victim and suspect knew each other and that after the shooting, the gunman got into a vehicle and left.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

The case remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.