Woman rushed to hospital after shooting at Smithfield home

Thursday, February 29, 2024 7:16PM
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a residence on Thursday.

Officers responded about noon to the 100 block of Whitley Drive.

Police Chief Pete Hedrick told the JoCo Report that a woman was taken to WakeMed. Her condition was not immediately known.

Hedrick also said the victim and suspect knew each other and that after the shooting, the gunman got into a vehicle and left.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

The case remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

