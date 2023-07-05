Boil water advisory issued for parts of Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Customers of Smithfield South Water District in Johnston County were placed under a boil water advisory Wednesday.

The district said there are periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system because of a contractor working on water lines for Johnston County.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Even when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Also, use bottled or boiled water for your pets.

Residents should boil water vigorously for one minute and then let it cool. Officials also urged consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further notification is issued.

Residents with questions can contact the Public Utilities Department at (919) 934-2798.