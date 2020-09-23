Pets & Animals

Woman frightened after finding unexpected passenger in glove compartment

A woman had an unexpected passenger slither in her car and the removal was all caught on camera.

In Queensland, Australia, a snake catcher came to the woman's rescue after she discovered the snake in her glove compartment while pulling up to a pharmacy.

The video was shared on the snake catcher's Facebook page, Andrew's Snake Removal, on Sept. 14.

The catcher, Andrew Smedley, is seen taking the snake out of the glove compartment after some initial attempts to hold on.

After putting up a fight, Smedley was able to eventually remove the slithering creature.

In his post, Smedly refers to the snake as a redbelly, adding that the woman driving obviously got a fright.

SEE ALSO:

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

Snake found in toilet at Texas Airbnb

Texas cheerleader bitten by Copperhead snake while practicing routines in backyard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videosnakeanimalsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shootings in Durham up nearly 60% compared to this time last year
LATEST: DPS to continue with 'Plan C' for remainder of semester
Raleigh man describes his near-death battle with COVID-19
Cary man found dead in SC, deputies looking for answers
Some Johnston Co. students could return to school next week
Candlelight vigil held in downtown Fayetteville for Breonna Taylor
Durham Breonna Taylor protest hijacked by white rioters, mayor says
Show More
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Why there's no longer an early voting site in downtown Raleigh
Why this Wake County mom's LinkedIn headshot went viral
Durham group promotes Census participation via social media
UNC-CH may delay start of spring semester
More TOP STORIES News