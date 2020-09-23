Pets & Animals

Woman frightened after finding unexpected passenger in glove compartment

A woman had an unexpected passenger slither in her car and the removal was all caught on camera.

In Queensland, Australia, a snake catcher came to the woman's rescue after she discovered the snake in her glove compartment while pulling up to a pharmacy.

The video was shared on the snake catcher's Facebook page, Andrew's Snake Removal, on Sept. 14.

The catcher, Andrew Smedley, is seen taking the snake out of the glove compartment after some initial attempts to hold on.

After putting up a fight, Smedley was able to eventually remove the slithering creature.

In his post, Smedly refers to the snake as a redbelly, adding that the woman driving obviously got a fright.

SEE ALSO:

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

Snake found in toilet at Texas Airbnb

Texas cheerleader bitten by Copperhead snake while practicing routines in backyard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videosnakeanimalsu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
WEATHER: A cold start to December & when warmer temps will return
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Disney donates $5K to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News