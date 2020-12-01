Weather

Snow in NC: First significant snowfall of the season recorded in North Carolina mountains

On the first day of December, North Carolina woke up to its first significant snow of the season.

After a cold front pushed through the state Monday, the North Carolina mountains began seeing significant snow accumulation along the border with Tennessee.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas above 3,500 feet elevation and a Winter Weather Advisory for areas below 3,500 feet elevation.

The largest snow accumulation is expected in the Smokies, the Sams Gap area, and the Roan Mountain region.

Some schools in the mountains delayed classes or moved them all online for Tuesday.

Mountain ski resorts are also taking this opportunity to make snow in an effort to open up slopes as soon as possible.
