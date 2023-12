The 'Snowball Express" returns to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World.

The 'Snowball Express" returns to Fayetteville, taking more than 100 family members of fallen soldiers to Orlando for five days at Disney World. It's part of the Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express organization. ABC11 photojournalist Nick Zelano was there for takeoff Saturday morning.