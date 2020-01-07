Society

What's behind downtown Raleigh's 'Shimmer Wall'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Standing tall as a centerpiece to the Raleigh skyline is a sight most can't miss - some 80,000 pieces of aluminum tiles shimmering over the Red Hat Amphitheater.

The Shimmer Wall, finished in 2009, serves as the perfect view for any artist or concert goer to the amphitheater. Previous artists even noting it, adapting the dazzling view into their songs, as the Barenaked Ladies did in 2012.



The art is the work of artist Thomas Sayre. "...who is a nationally renowned artist that we are fortunate enough to have live in Raleigh," said Kerry Painter with the Raleigh Convention Center, which is where the piece sits.

The piece stands 44 feet tall, 210 feet wide, serving as a cover up to what otherwise would be a less than ideal view.

"He created a really great solution to hide a lot of HVAC equipment," Painter said of the artist.

The color of the wall changes depending on the season or happening events. Expect changes starting in 2020.

Painter says that the lights that sit on McDowell street that illuminate the Shimmer Wall will be replaced with new bulbs to make the wall brighter and more vibrant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighdowntown raleighart
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's suspension
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
Fayetteville churches offer support to families of deployed soldiers
Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
How Fort Bragg prepares soldiers for overseas deployment
Show More
Man steals car in Chapel Hill after another attempted carjacking
Family of 5 living in hotel room amid Durham housing CO scare
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
Al's Burger Shack files for bankruptcy
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
More TOP STORIES News