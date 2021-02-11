WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Black History Month Feature: NC Representative Vernetta Alston
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
black history month
race and culture
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain pregnant woman issues emotional statement
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central NC
Some NC HBCUs to become mass vaccination sites later in Feb.
Jazz musician Chick Corea dies at 79
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
LATEST: NC House passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning
Show More
NCCU to discontinue baseball program at end of spring season
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Volunteers hope to inspire others to help end the pandemic
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
More TOP STORIES News