Society

Black History Month Feature: NC Representative Vernetta Alston

Related topics:
societyblack history monthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of slain pregnant woman issues emotional statement
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central NC
Some NC HBCUs to become mass vaccination sites later in Feb.
Jazz musician Chick Corea dies at 79
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
LATEST: NC House passes bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning
Show More
NCCU to discontinue baseball program at end of spring season
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Volunteers hope to inspire others to help end the pandemic
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
More TOP STORIES News