SOCIETY

Newfound friends: Father confronts son's accused bully and takes him on shopping spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Aubrey Fontenot sat down and had a heart to heart conversation with his son's bully to learn why he was lashing out.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A local father took a unique approach in helping his son deal with a bully.

Aubrey Fontenot sat down and had a heart to heart conversation with that accused bully.

Fontenot says his 8-year-old son Jordan was getting bullied at school, but added that the school did not do much to help.

Taking matters into his own hands, and with permission, he talked to the bully and learned the reason as to why he was lashing out.

"I came with the energy that he was ready to receive," Fontenot said. "Because a lot of times, just because you want to talk to me doesn't mean I want to talk to you. But I think he just wanted, he was ready to talk to me. He knew that I cared. He saw it in my eyes."

After their talk, Fontenot then took Tamarian on a shopping trip, and to his surprise, Tamarian and his son are now friends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybullyingschoolsanti-bullyingu.s. & worldfeel goodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Ways to donate your extra Halloween candy in the Triangle
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Medical waste from Raleigh Veterans clinic found littered across street
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
More Society
Top Stories
First NC flu death confirmed for 2018-2019 season
UNC Health CEO, William Roper, named interim president of UNC system
Coach K speaks to Durham Rescue Mission graduates
Former Rolesville officer says chief touched him days before killing himself
Sales tax now required on all online sales in North Carolina
Chick-fil-A to close downtown Raleigh location
Ways to donate your extra Halloween candy in the Triangle
Multiple children hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Show More
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Remains of missing grandfather found in NY home, family says
Man hurt in hit-and-run on East Martin Street
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
More News