Video shows California officer save man in wheelchair from being struck by train

A police officer from Lodi, California is being called a hero for pulling a man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

Officer Erica Urrea was near the tracks when she saw him.

The heart-pounding video shows Officer Urrea try to free the man's wheelchair after it got stuck in the train tracks.

With seconds to spare she is able to pull the man far enough out of his wheelchair before the train crashes into it.

The 66-year-old man hurt his leg but is expected to be OK.
