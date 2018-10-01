SOCIETY

Chapel Hill police chief speaks for first time since Silent Sam came down

EMBED </>More Videos

Chapel Hill chief speaks for first time since Silent Sam came down.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Six weeks after Silent Sam came down, Chapel Hill's police chief spoke publicly for the first time.

Chief Chris Blue participated in a community conversation led by the Orange County Human Relations Commission about the statue's future.

The talk was entitled "Hate, Heritage and Hope: Orange County Voices."



"I'm saddened that our department's association with Silent Sam may well diminish the work we've done," Blue said. "We've done great work when it comes to addressing racial disparities, tackling bias and building relationships with everyone in every corner."

Last year Blue said UNC's Police Chief Jeff McCracken sent a letter to the chancellor expressing concerns that the statue had become a public safety threat -- it's a position Chief Blue agreed with then and now.

"Many people in our community are highly, highly charged around the issue and we've seen that," Chief Blue said. "I think the statue makes us less safe in our community. We said that a year ago and my opinion about that has not changed. I think we all expected that at some point, an effort would be made to take the statue down. We certainly had concerns about when that happened that somebody could be seriously hurt, but I think we've been fortunate so far."



The chief said a large-scale review is going on in his department as well as others that responded to the incident.

He encouraged members of the public to reach out to him if they had an issue with the way Chapel Hill officers did their jobs during the last six weeks.

MORE: Full coverage of the Silent Sam saga
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysilent samconfederate monumentconfederacystatue desecrationuncChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
SPONSORED: Hispanic Scholarship Fund opportunities for Latino students
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
More Society
Top Stories
Pet owners report copperhead bites in the Triangle
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
Yale friend, now NC State professor says Kavanaugh 'has not told the truth' about drinking
Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Suspect wanted in Fayetteville driver shooting turns himself in
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
Arrest made in shooting of two men in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Show More
Wake County youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Voters question absentee ballot applications showing up in their mailboxes
NC teen found safe after last seen getting into car with older men
NCCU students protest killing of fellow student
More News