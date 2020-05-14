Society

Community updates: Meal delivery and other food services affected by COVID-19

Many community services that residents rely on, including meal deliveries and other food-related services, are being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

WAKE COUNTY


Community Food Pantries are open across Wake County to help provide food for families during the COVID-19 outbreak. Please call your nearest pantry before you arrive to confirm their hours and availability: Find your nearest community pantry information here.

DURHAM COUNTY


Beginning April 6, Meals on Wheels Durham is delivering once a week with food for the week. Get updates here.

ALAMANCE COUNTY


Meals on Wheels of Alamance County is making once-a-week deliveries to seniors in need. Each delivery has a week's worth of meals.
