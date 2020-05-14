Community updates: Meal delivery and other food services affected by COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
ABC11 will update this information as changes become available. Information is organized by county.
WAKE COUNTY
Community Food Pantries are open across Wake County to help provide food for families during the COVID-19 outbreak. Please call your nearest pantry before you arrive to confirm their hours and availability: Find your nearest community pantry information here.
DURHAM COUNTY
Beginning April 6, Meals on Wheels Durham is delivering once a week with food for the week. Get updates here.
ALAMANCE COUNTY
Meals on Wheels of Alamance County is making once-a-week deliveries to seniors in need. Each delivery has a week's worth of meals.