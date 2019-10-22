politics

NC's Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina fair will get a new name.

The Winston-Salem city council officially changed the name of the Dixie Classic Fair Monday night. The council voted to change the name to the Carolina Classic Fair by a 6-2 margin.

City officials want to distance the fair from the word 'dixie,' which has Confederate roots. The fair has been a piedmont Triad staple in the fall for more than 130 years.

It will cost approximately $97,000 to replace signs and order new banners, according to WGHP.
