NC's Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina fair will get a new name.
The Winston-Salem city council officially changed the name of the Dixie Classic Fair Monday night. The council voted to change the name to the Carolina Classic Fair by a 6-2 margin.
City officials want to distance the fair from the word 'dixie,' which has Confederate roots. The fair has been a piedmont Triad staple in the fall for more than 130 years.
It will cost approximately $97,000 to replace signs and order new banners, according to WGHP.
