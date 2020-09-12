Society

Harshmallow: COVID-19 prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Just Born said it won't be producing the marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine's Day.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months - another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won't be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine's Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.

"This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies," the company said.

For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children - and adults - use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaycoronavirusu.s. & worldcandy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter flags Trump's tweet urging absentee voters to confirm ballot at polls
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
1 dead, 2 others injured when van slams into box truck in Durham
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
UNC beats Syracuse 31-6 in season opener
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 1,454 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
Woman struck, killed on US 70 in Johnston County
Show More
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Raleigh officer injured in crash while responding to 2 other crashes
Local expert challenges recent CDC study on restaurants
Are locals taking advantage of Phase 2.5 business reopening?
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
More TOP STORIES News