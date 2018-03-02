SOCIETY

Duke game inspires surprise UNC marriage proposal

Stephanie Lopez was rolling when a marriage proposal went down at the Old Well on the UNC campus Thursday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
The Duke-North Carolina basketball rivalry is such a classic it draws the attention of folks all across the country, but now it could be ringing in the sound of wedding bells for one Tar Heel couple. ABC11 caught the surprise proposal on camera.

Rushing Franklin Street after UNC's 2014 win over Duke is a treasured memory for Amberly Nardo and Chris Hendel - as the two had just started dating.

Recreating the memories is why Hendel brought Nardo back to the UNC campus to propose, but little did they know (and little did ABC11 know) our camera would be rolling.

ABC11 was on campus, at the Old Well, for a different story when Hendel's secret photographer informed us the proposal was about to happen, so we decided to capture it all.

"I immediately started tearing up," Nardo said. "I couldn't really see much. He kept like holding the box for me to grab the ring. It was like, too blurry."



As it would turn out, their original videographer couldn't make it.

"I saw the camera and I was like 'oh, maybe she was able to swing it,'" Hendel said, "and then I realized that camera is a little nicer than I expected ... and it was just hilarious that you guys were here the same time, and really glad it was caught on video."

Now, they are wishing to repeat part of the past, with another Tar Heel win against the Blue Devils, as they start a new chapter together.

"Hopefully we'll get to celebrate two things this weekend," Nardo said.
