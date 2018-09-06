SOCIETY

Durham band director apologizes for 'No Dumb Dancers' flyer

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham school leader is apologizing after a flyer said "no dumb dancers."

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham school leader is apologizing after a flyer was posted for the band program stating in bold letters that "No Dumb Dancers" would be accepted.



The flyer said "dancers are expected to excel in the classroom" and "the expectation is for all members to make the A or A/B Honor. The message then says that there's a 2.5 GPA requirement.

"It's ridiculous. It belittles kids and talks down to them, " said Hillside parent Lakychia Myers. "Not everyone is on the Honor Roll. Kids have different educational levels."

The Durham School District said the message was sent by an adult volunteer leader with the Hillside Band and the school's band director was generally aware of the content.

ABC11 brought the flyer to the district's attention and a school leader has since apologized.
"The principal reports that the band director apologized for the tone of the message during a band meeting," said DOS Spokesperson Chip Sudderth. " While Hillside High prides itself on high academic standards for students in extracurricular organizations, communicating to students with respect is also a core Hillside value."

The district did not say if the volunteer or band director will face any repercussions. The district said that's personal matter and state confidentiality laws prevent them from commenting further.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybandhigh schoolDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
California attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
WalletHub: Durham voted 5th best housing market in U.S.
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police release video of chase where officer fired shots at stolen vehicle
Mom says 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after being assaulted by sex offender
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Show More
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old girl
Over a dozen men who were near Ground Zero have breast cancer
More News