Durham band director apologizes for 'No Dumb Dancers' flyer

A Durham High School band director is apologizing after a flyer was sent out, saying in bold letters, “No Dumb Dancers” can be apart of team & members are expected to make A’s and B’s. A Mom reached out to furious. She argues not all kids make Honor Roll. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CLJmolKJcb — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 6, 2018

A Durham school leader is apologizing after a flyer was posted for the band program stating in bold letters that "No Dumb Dancers" would be accepted.The flyer said "dancers are expected to excel in the classroom" and "the expectation is for all members to make the A or A/B Honor. The message then says that there's a 2.5 GPA requirement."It's ridiculous. It belittles kids and talks down to them, " said Hillside parent Lakychia Myers. "Not everyone is on the Honor Roll. Kids have different educational levels."The Durham School District said the message was sent by an adult volunteer leader with the Hillside Band and the school's band director was generally aware of the content.ABC11 brought the flyer to the district's attention and a school leader has since apologized.The district did not say if the volunteer or band director will face any repercussions. The district said that's personal matter and state confidentiality laws prevent them from commenting further.