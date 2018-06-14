SOCIETY

Durham creates racial equity task force

EMBED </>More Videos

Task force challenged to study Durham's impact on people of color (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham City Council has created a new concept for the city and surrounding areas called the racial equity task force.

"We want to make sure our policies don't exacerbate unwittingly sometimes the disparities that have occurred," stated Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton

Middleton says this 12-member community board will be challenged to study Durham's polices and city ordinances, and their potential impact on people of color.

In addition to housing, the groups one-year study may include the city's hiring practices, who the city contracts with to perform work, and which neighborhoods get city parks and sidewalks.

The task force may look at police practices too.

"My hope is that it just won't be like a book club/conversation group," stated Middleton.

Middleton's ideal candidates include millennials, women of color, and individuals from all backgrounds with past experience with diversity, race equity and inclusion.

"Everyone is welcome in Durham so someone who has a firm appreciation for our Durham values. And that technical aspect also. The nuts and bolts of what race equity means when it has policy implications."

People interested in joining this task force will have a chance to apply on the city's website later this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingsocietyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News