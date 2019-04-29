special olympics

Durham ninth-grader Mikala Forbes designs t-shirt worn during Special Olympics

A ninth-grader at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability designed the shirt worn at the 2019 Spring Olympic Games in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ninth-grader at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability designed the shirt worn at the 2019 Spring Olympic Games in Durham.

Mikala Forbes' design showed three students racing and one in a wheelchair.

Mikala has been passionate about art since she was old enough to hold a pencil, according to her mother Lavern Settles.

Hundreds of Durham Public Schools EC participants and DPS staff wore the shirts at Monday's games.
