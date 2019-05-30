Durham student Jason Sorin finishes 31st in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Several local students went to Washington, D.C. to compete in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee, but none of them will be this year's champion.On Wednesday morning, 10 local spellers were still in the competition, but at the end of the day only Jason Sorin remained. Sorin is a 13-year-old from Triangle Day School in Durham.He was on ESPN2 on Thursday morning competing in the final round of the prestigious competition.With 31 spellers remaining, Sorin misspelled bullace, a thorny shrub or small tree of the rose family that bears purple-black fruits. Sorin instead correctly spelled bullace's homonym bolus, a small rounded mass of a substance, especially of chewed food at the moment of swallowing.Sorin has one more year of eligibility.The finals of this year's spelling bee will be on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m.